Rep. Gallagher condemns Russia attacks, calls Putin a “KGB thug”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) is condemning Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

Gallagher, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, says Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought war to Europe.

Gallagher released this statement Thursday:

“Vladimir Putin is a KGB thug who understands no language except force. He has brought war to Europe because he believes he will secure a quick and decisive victory. Our task is to ensure that he is disappointed, by aiding the Ukrainians who are taking up arms to defend their homeland and imposing economic costs now, not after the inevitable humanitarian disaster. Unfortunately, throughout this crisis—as during the Afghanistan fiasco—the Biden Administration has demonstrated little urgency, creativity, or willingness to admit errors and adapt. The president must change course, or our deterrent posture will continue to collapse, chaos will continue to spread, and eventually no one will trust America’s promises or fear American power.”

Russia has hit Ukraine cities and bases with airstrikes. Dozens of people are dead. Tanks and troops have crossed the border.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the attacks a “grave breach of international law.” He called on Russia to end military action and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“A full-scale war in Europe has begun,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said. “Russia is not only attacking Ukraine, but the rules of normal life in the modern world.”

CLICK HERE for more on the international response to the attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Thursday morning. Action 2 News will bring it to you live on air and online.

The president says he will be meeting with leaders of the G7 on imposing “severe sanctions” on Russia.

President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022

Photos from Kyiv: Ukrainians are fleeing the nation’s capital after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. https://t.co/JvrYXbxAKk pic.twitter.com/TCniknv2oL — The Associated Press (@AP) February 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.