Oshkosh man pleads guilty to plot against U.S. power grid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man is among three people who pleaded guilty to planning attacks on power grids around the U.S.

Jackson Sawall, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists. The charge carries up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Federal charges indicate he was part of a plot to attack regional substations with rifles in an effort to create civil unrest.

Prosecutors say Sawall, along with Christopher Cook of Ohio and Jonathan Frost of Texas, had extremist views and wanted to start a race war and an economic depression.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.