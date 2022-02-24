One in custody after low-speed chase in stolen skid steer

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute Police say a person is in custody after a low-speed chase in a stolen skid steer.

There are no reports of damage, however the skid steer did go through some residential yards. Tracks were visible Thursday morning.

It started in Appleton in the area of Mason and Northland and continued into Grand Chute.

Appleton Police say they used technology to track the equipment into the Town of Grand Chute where it got hung up on some railroad tracks.

Neighbors say they are baffled by the commotion.

Action 2 News is working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.