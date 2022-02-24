Advertisement

Notre Dame, Ice Bears advance to hockey sectional finals

The Notre Dame Tritons and Bay Area Ice Bears are a step closer to a trip to state after wins in Wednesday night’s sectional finals.
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Notre Dame Tritons and Bay Area Ice Bears are a step closer to a trip to state after wins in Wednesday night's sectional finals.

Senior captain Callan Budinger helped get the Tritons on the board in the first period. Fond du Lac netminder Spencer Shober was tough between the pipes in the early going. Denying the Tritons while on the two-man advantage, and a five minute major. Notre Dame was able to bust through again later in the second period, though. goals by Isaac Rentmeester and Budinger pushed the Tritons advantage to three heading to the final period.

Notre Dame will now face Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha in Friday’s sectional finals.

On the girls side the Bay Area Ice Bears advanced to face Fox Cities for a trip to state. A big save by Jenna Christopherson in the final period, and a late goal by Laken Arnstad helped secure a 3-1 win over University School of Milwaukee.

