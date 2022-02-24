Methodist pastor arrested for possession of child porn, meth

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Rick Haberland, 48, was arrested Thursday after investigators acted on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation received a tip from the center’s cybertipline. That led them to the church and a nearby home where the church pastor lives.

Church leaers tell us Haberland was arrested inside by authorities. He was booked into the jail at noon. His car was still in the parking lot five hours later.

Church board member Jeremiah Cottrell Duebner reacted to the news with shock, describing the arrest as like a punch to the gut. “Rick was a genuine soul, a good guy, and when I got a phone call from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and just told me that he went into custody, I was dumbfounded. I’m still in disbelief because that’s not the person that I knew.”

The Reverend Dan Schwerin of the United Methodist Conference of Wisconsin gave a statement to Action 2 News, “Our faith calls us to pray for healing for all who are the victims of the crimes that have allegedly taken place. We would encourage prayer as well for the churches, and for Rick Haberland.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information that might help their investigation call Sgt. Fitzpatrick at (920) 832-5279 or email him.

Haberland was a reverend at the church for less than two years before his arrest. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says he was previously the pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church in De Pere, Suring and Hickory UMC in Suring, Phillips UMC in Phillips, and Tabor UMC in Eden.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated, and we’ll have more coverage on Action 2 News.

