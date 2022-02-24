Local veterans shocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine is hitting close to home with Northeast Wisconsin veterans. They tell us, like many, they’re shocked with what they’re seeing.

At the American Legion for a presentation on the Missing in Action recovery and identification project, a mission to bring 1,500 MIA and KIA veterans from Wisconsin home, veterans expressed dismay over Russia declaring war on Ukraine. The veterans condemned Vladimir Putin and his actions, some calling the Russian president a tyrant who needs to be stopped.

Seeing and hearing the bombings is jarring for these veterans, many who saw combat firsthand. Now they’re sickened something like this is happening again to civilized people just trying to live their lives.

”They’re getting punished for what? And that’s what bothers me the most. They don’t have a clue on why they’re getting punished. I don’t believe in it, and I just feel sorry for them and I wish that we could do more,” Dick Rettler said.

”When you’ve experienced something like that, when you see it happening live, practically now, it kind of hits you in the heart and your whole body reacts to those explosions, that type of explosion, and you just know what it feels like. You know what those people on the ground are going through -- confusion and fear and anxiety and where’s the next one coming from, and it can really drive you kind of crazy,” Wade VanRyzin said.

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh professor Jordan Karsten has studied at length in Ukraine since 2008. He’s even traveled that country with UWO students. To see the cities he loves under attack is not only heartbreaking but scary, too.

“My friends in Ukraine have helped and facilitated my research. I’ve taken students from UWO there so many times and they’ve been so generous to them in terms of their education, getting international experience, and now these people are in tough situation where they need help and you don’t feel like you can do anything and it’s not a pleasant feeling,” Karsten said.

Karsten said as Americans, we need to be prepared to come show support to the people of Ukraine and be ready to come to their aid when we can.

“I’m just so disappointed in the Russians right now that they would come and invade some people that are trying make a living for themselves,” Rettler told us.

”I pray for those people. War is not a fun project, and when you start seeing what we’ve seen on TV, that kind of hits home,” VanRyzin said.

