LAKE FLAKES, THEN WIDESPREAD SNOW TONIGHT

Onshore northeast winds have been creating narrow bands of lake-effect snow through Manitowoc and Kewaunee Counties. If you’re driving through far east-central Wisconsin this morning, be advised that roads may be slippery and snow packed. Some spots may already have a few inches of snow on the ground, and there’s more on the way...

We’re going under a FRIST ALERT WEATHER DAY tonight... An area of low pressure in the Rockies, tracking into the Midwest, will bring us all a swath of snow tonight. While most of us will get 1-3″ of accumulation, but the persistent northeast breeze will bring higher 3-6″ totals closer to the lakeshore. Travel tonight and into early Friday morning will be slow and slippery. Your severe weather outlook is LOW for inland areas, but closer to the lakeshore, it’s a MODERATE risk.

Temperatures will remain below normal through tomorrow, with highs in the low to middle 20s. As we head into the weekend, a breezy south wind will give our temperatures a boost. Look for seasonable highs in the low to middle 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Lake flakes, with widespread snow arriving late. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Snow likely... 1-3″ for most, with 3-6″ possible LAKESIDE. LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Slippery roads early. Partly cloudy. Still cold. HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A little colder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 29

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.