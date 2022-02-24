LAKE FLAKES CONTINUE AHEAD OF WIDESPREAD SNOW TONIGHT

Lake effect snow showers overnight left up to 4″ of snow on the ground in some of our Lakeshore counties. Some of those flakes will continue to fly this afternoon, even inland to include areas like the Fox Valley. Aside from that, temperatures will hold steady in the lower 20s. By tonight, a more widespread round of snow will be making its way through the area.

Our First Alert Weather Day will kick in this evening as our next Weathermaker makes its way into the region. An area of low pressure tracking to our south will bring 1-3″ of accumulation for the rest of us. Winter Weather Advisories will take effect as 6pm this evening, lasting through 6am tomorrow for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan counties. In these areas, 3-6″ of snow accumulation will be possible. The highest snow amounts along the Lakeshore are due to lake enhancement as winds come in from the Lake out of the northeast. Travel tonight and into early tomorrow morning will be slow and slippery all across the area, with the highest impacts expected lakeside.

Tomorrow will be similar to today in that temperatures are only going to make it into the 20s again. After that, temperatures are trending milder into the weekend as south winds will make their return. Saturday will feature highs in the mid 30s, while Sunday we will have temperatures close to 30. Both weekend days look dry so enjoy it!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies. Lake flakes, with widespread snow arriving late. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Snow likely... 1-3″ for most, with 3-6″ possible LAKESIDE. LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Slippery roads early. Partly sunny. HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 30

