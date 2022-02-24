Green Bay vigil prays for people in Ukraine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local community members are showing support for Ukraine.

They gathered Wednesday night at St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay to pray for peace in eastern Europe, hoping to avoid war.

People are using social media to connect with Ukrainians living in Wisconsin, staying informed about the quickly changing situation with family and friends living there.

The group which organized this prayer vigil has another one planned next Wednesday, March 2, at 6 P.M. at St. Matthew Orthodox Church, 607 Ravenswood Dr. It’s open to anyone.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.