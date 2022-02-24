Advertisement

Fire displaces two residents from Green Bay home

Crews fight a fire on Green Bay's Eliza Street. Feb. 23, 2022.
Crews fight a fire on Green Bay's Eliza Street. Feb. 23, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in Green Bay Wednesday night.

At about 10:53 p.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to a two-story, single-family home in the 1400 block of Eliza Street.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the first and second floor of the rear of the building.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire department says the fire started in the kitchen area. The cause is under investigation.

