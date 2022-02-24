Business thanks Father Carr’s Place 2B with clean windows

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the saying goes. An Appleton business gave help to an Oshkosh non-profit Wednesday by cleaning its windows.

Fish Window Cleaning sent its team to Father Carr’s Place 2B, cleaning every window on the campus as a thank-you for its services to the community.

“There was really no debate on if we should or shouldn’t. They’re just a bedrock of the community here, so that’s why we decided to go and brighten their world a little bit with bright, clean windows and give back to them,” Kriste Simmons, operations manager for Fish Window Cleaning, said.

Father Carr’s serves as a community center, free medical clinic, food bank, shelter, chapel and more.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.