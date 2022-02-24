Advertisement

Business thanks Father Carr’s Place 2B with clean windows

Father Carr’s Place 2B room interior (file photo)
Father Carr’s Place 2B room interior (file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the saying goes. An Appleton business gave help to an Oshkosh non-profit Wednesday by cleaning its windows.

Fish Window Cleaning sent its team to Father Carr’s Place 2B, cleaning every window on the campus as a thank-you for its services to the community.

“There was really no debate on if we should or shouldn’t. They’re just a bedrock of the community here, so that’s why we decided to go and brighten their world a little bit with bright, clean windows and give back to them,” Kriste Simmons, operations manager for Fish Window Cleaning, said.

Father Carr’s serves as a community center, free medical clinic, food bank, shelter, chapel and more.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Rodgers thanks Packers teammates, coaches and Shailene Woodley in Instagram post
Green Bay west side Stony Brook crime scene
Police investigating suspicious death on Green Bay’s west side
WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
February 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and icy weather continues Tuesday

Latest News

Power lines
Oshkosh man pleads guilty to plot against U.S. power grid
Jeff Yasick, winner of Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
Packers Fan Hall of Fame inducts fan from Mazomanie
Baby Audrey Huss in the hospital
Audrey, after a lifesaving transplant, turns 1
CASA of Brown County promotes the Give Big Green Bay donation drive
Non-profits ask you to Give Big, Green Bay