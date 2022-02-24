8-year-old girl killed in Oconto County crash

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 8-year-old girl died in a crash in Oconto County early Thursday.

The girl’s name was not released.

At about 1:05 a.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 41 and 141 near Sampson Road in the Town of Abrams.

A pickup truck was traveling north and the 34-year-old driver took the northbound exit ramp. The driver, a Suring man, failed to stop at a stop sign and went into the northeast ditch.

The driver was taken to a Green Bay area hospital. An 11-year-old female passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The 8-year-old girl died at the scene of the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one,” says Sheriff Todd Skarban.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office received help from Abrams Fire Department, County Rescue Ambulance, Abrams First Responders, Little Suamico First Responders, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

