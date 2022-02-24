5th annual donation drive of “Give Big Green Bay” kicks off

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A day of celebration as Give Big Green Bay kicked off, to not only raise funds, but to also bring well deserved attention and recognition to highlight the work that 45 local non-profit organizations are doing in our community.

The 5th annual donation drive started at noon on Wednesday, and ends at noon on Thursday. To see how much the event has raised so far, and for a complete list of organizations to donate to, click here.

The 45 non-profits participating in Give Big Green Bay are spread out across 11 fields of interest, including Family Services-Sexual Assault Center, CASA of Brown County, and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

“We provide support to victims of sexual violence in our community, free of charge. Those services include crisis intervention, our 24-hour hot line, medical accompaniment, legal advocacy, support groups, and prevention education,” said Holli Fisher, Program Manager, Family Services-Sexual Assault Center.

The Sexual Assault Center’s goal is to raise $60,000 during Give Big Green Bay.

As for CASA of Brown County, their goal is set at $50,000.

“It’s not just about getting donations, it’s also about spreading the word about the important work that we do. And we are in need of volunteers, we only serve about half of the kids that we could serve in our county, so besides just making a donation, we’re looking for volunteers,” said Kathy Wucherer, Philanthropy Director, CASA of Brown County.

One wish among hundreds that Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is hoping to grant through Give Big Green Bay is for “7-year-old Jordan is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, he’s one of more than 500 kids right now who have their life-affirming wishes pending. Jordan’s greatest wish is to have a camper, so he loves to play outside, and his camper will be an unending source of hope, and strength, and joy,” said Kris Teofilo, Senior Regional Director, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

This year, the Green Bay Packers Foundation and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation contributed more than $350,000 to the matching pool of funds.

Over the last four years, the event has raised more than $5.5 millon, including $1.25 million that the Packers supplied in matching funds through impact grants.

