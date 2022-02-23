Zimmerman caps prep career by breaking Algoma all-time record

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just five players have scored 1,000 points in the history of the Algoma boys basketball program, and now Carter Zimmerman leads them all.

Zimmerman knew early in his high school career he could challenge a record that’s stood for more than half a century.

“Freshman year it was just kind of a goal I had, and then after sophomore year I realized it’s reachable. Especially after last year, all I got to do is have a good senior season and it’s mine,” said Carter Zimmerman.

Then on Thursday the senior guard took his spot at the top by banking in a jump shot in the first half against Sturgeon Bay to break a record that stood for 57 years.

“Mostly a big sigh of relief. It’s something I’ve worked on for four or five years, and it’s kind of always been in the back of my head. So, to finally be able to play and not be chasing it,” said Carter Zimmerman.

On Monday, the Wolves recognized their new all time points leader along with the three of the other 1,000 point scorers. Meanwhile watching from the bench as Carter walked to center court was the Wolves head coach, Corie Zimmerman. Who also happens to be Carter’s father, and a former Wolves player that knows first hand how hard it is to break that very record.

“I was scheduled to make a run at the scoring title myself, and I broke my ankle my senior year. It’s always kind of haunted me. You could see Carter moving up and you know he’s going to be special. Knowing the Wautlet family and Mark Wautlet, I spent a lot of time with him over the years, it’s really special we were able to go and get that record,” said Corie Zimmerman.

“He’s been coaching me since third grade, and even before that. I give a lot of credit to him, because I do in game I learned from him. Every time I’ve asked to go up to the gym he’s with me, and always willing to do whatever it takes,” said Carter Zimmerman.

“Early on he always worked extremely hard, always up in the gym, we were in tournaments a lot of the time. You could see thathe was pretty good. Every year it built a little more until you could see something special was going to happen,” said Corie Zimmerna.

