Wisconsin GOP votes to limit race theory at UW schools

Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (File...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (File photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are setting their sights on the University of Wisconsin System with a set of bills that look destined for vetoes but will give them talking points on the campaign trail this election year.

The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would discourage the teaching of so-called critical race theory.

Other measures up for approval would allow people to sue the system if conservative speakers aren’t allowed to visit campuses and allow students to substitute a class on the U.S. Constitution for a diversity course.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of the proposals.

