US Supreme Court won’t hear Wisconsin poisoning case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is declining to disturb a decision that a Wisconsin man convicted of poisoning his wife should get a new trial.

The high court said Tuesday that it would not hear the case. That leaves in place a ruling in favor of Mark Jensen.

Prosecutors argued in 1998 that Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze and presented a letter she gave a neighbor saying her husband should be suspected if anything happened to her. His defense attorneys argued she killed herself and framed her husband. An appellate court ruled in 2020 he should get a new trial.

As is typical, the justices did not explain their reason for rejecting the case. The case was included in a list of cases the court has decided not to hear.

