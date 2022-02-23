Advertisement

US Supreme Court won’t hear Wisconsin poisoning case

Mark Jensen
Mark Jensen(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is declining to disturb a decision that a Wisconsin man convicted of poisoning his wife should get a new trial.

The high court said Tuesday that it would not hear the case. That leaves in place a ruling in favor of Mark Jensen.

Prosecutors argued in 1998 that Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze and presented a letter she gave a neighbor saying her husband should be suspected if anything happened to her. His defense attorneys argued she killed herself and framed her husband. An appellate court ruled in 2020 he should get a new trial.

As is typical, the justices did not explain their reason for rejecting the case. The case was included in a list of cases the court has decided not to hear.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Rodgers thanks Packers teammates, coaches and Shailene Woodley in Instagram post
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Latest News

The Butch's Bar building when it opened in 1904
History of Butch's Bar
Flowers are left outside the perimeter tape near Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay the night after...
Community mourns after Sturgeon Bay fire
Facebook post by Wisconsin Ukrainians
Local Ukrainians worry about families, friends
Aerial photo of Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay after Tuesday's fire
Community mourns after fatal Sturgeon Bay fire
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Local Ukrainians react to Russian conflict