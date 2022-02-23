Tying the knot on Twosday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re a fan of special dates, you probably already know about 2-22-22 landing on a Tuesday. Some engaged couples decided to celebrate their special day on this special date.

Two ceremonies were held Tuesday at the Bridal Church in Green Bay.

Rachel Frailich and Eric Hendricks held their event at 5:22 in the evening. The first couple, Tabitha Recob and Adam Ernst, signed their marriage certificate at 2:22 in the afternoon.

“We just love the date. I thought it was something unique, just like our love,” Rachel and Eric said.

