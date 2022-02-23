Advertisement

Tying the knot on Twosday

Wedding
Wedding
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re a fan of special dates, you probably already know about 2-22-22 landing on a Tuesday. Some engaged couples decided to celebrate their special day on this special date.

Two ceremonies were held Tuesday at the Bridal Church in Green Bay.

Rachel Frailich and Eric Hendricks held their event at 5:22 in the evening. The first couple, Tabitha Recob and Adam Ernst, signed their marriage certificate at 2:22 in the afternoon.

“We just love the date. I thought it was something unique, just like our love,” Rachel and Eric said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Rodgers thanks Packers teammates, coaches and Shailene Woodley in Instagram post
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Latest News

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay celebrated the birth of four Twosday babies, including...
Babies born on Twosday
FFA is finding ways to promote leadership skills.
INTERVIEW: National FFA Week
Milwaukee school bus
Wisconsin Assembly OKs breaking up Milwaukee public school district
Wisconsin voters
Republican voting changes taken up by Wisconsin Senate