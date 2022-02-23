SUNSHINE, BUT SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING

Any wintry precipitation has ended, with skies clearing out across northeast Wisconsin. Yesterday’s weathermaker brought 1-4″ of snow for many areas NORTH of Green Bay, with mainly sleet and freezing rain farther south. Regardless of what type of precipitation you got yesterday, roads are slippery across the area this morning. Remember, with colder temperatures in the single digits and low teens, road salt isn’t overly affective, so watch out for icy roads, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. Our road conditions will slowly improve into the afternoon.

Incoming high pressure will give us a mostly sunny sky today. High temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s. A brisk north wind will give us “feel-like” temperatures in the single digits and teens.

That wind will veer to the northeast and blow off of Lake Michigan tonight. As it does, a few bands of light lake-effect snow may push onshore into Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties.

More widespread light snow will arrive late tomorrow, as a storm system passes to the south of us. Most of the snow Thursday night will be along and south of Highway 64, where potentially 1-3″ of accumulation will make the roads slippery. With northeast winds off of the Lake, some folks along the I-43 corridor down to Milwaukee could have higher totals. The Friday morning commute will probably be slick, but skies will be clearing out during the day.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Cold and brisk. Slippery roads early. HIGH: 20

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lakeside flakes possible. LOW: 6, with wind chills near zero

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. Light snow late... 1-3″ possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 22 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Early snow showers, then clearing skies. HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A little colder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A mild, but breezy start to March! HIGH: 39

