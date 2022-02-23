Advertisement

A SUNNY QUIET DAY BEFORE MORE WINTRY WEATHER TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High pressure is in control of the forecast today bringing us plenty of sunshine, with just some scattered clouds coming in from the south. High temperatures, even with plenty of sunshine, will only make it into the lower 20s this afternoon. A day with below average temperatures across the area.

Overnight, winds will veer to the northeast and blow off of Lake Michigan tonight. As it does, a few bands of light lake-effect snow may push onshore into Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties.

Around of more widespread snow arrives tomorrow, as a storm system passes to the south of us. Most of the snow will occur tomorrow night, mainly along and south of Highway 64, where potentially 1-3″ of accumulation will make the roads slippery. With northeast winds off of the Lake, some folks along the I-43 corridor, some spots could have lake enhancement leading to locally higher totals. The Friday morning commute will probably be slick, but clouds will be on the decrease by the afternoon.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Scattered clouds. Cold. HIGH: 21

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lakeside flakes possible. LOW: 8

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow late... 1-3″ possible for most at NIGHT. HIGH: 22 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Early snow showers, then clearing skies. HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A little colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A mild, but breezy start to March! HIGH: 38

