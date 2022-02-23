Advertisement

Sheboygan taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are in custody after Sheboygan police say they robbed a taxi driver at gunpoint Monday night.

The 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee, are facing multiple charges. Police are referring the man to the district attorney’s office for charges of armed robbery, possession of stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a handgun. They’re seeking a charge of party to the crime of armed robbery against the woman. Their names were not made public.

The driver told police he dropped off the couple on Eisner Ave. shortly before 9 o’clock when the man showed a handgun and demanded money. Police set up a perimeter and were able to determine where the couple went. They obtained a search warrant for the home and arrested the man and woman. They also recovered the weapon and other evidence.

Police credited the taxi driver for remaining calm and giving officers critical information. Officers are referring her to the county’s victim witness unit to make sure she has support.

