A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW LATE THURSDAY

Clouds will continue to increase through the night. Lows will dip to near 10° once again. Most of us remain dry, but some Lakeside flakes will be possible overnight.

Our next weathermaker arrives Thursday afternoon bringing a more widespread round of light snow. As a storm system passes to our south, snow showers will develop by the evening. The steadiest snow should fall at night, with most of us seeing a 1-3″ snowfall. With northeast winds off of Lake Michigan, some folks along the I-43 corridor could have higher totals due to lake enhancement. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly at night given temperatures in the teens while the snow is falling.

The Friday morning commute will probably be slick, although the steady snow should be out of the area by then. It will be a cloudy morning, but the clouds will decrease late in the day. Highs on Thursday will make it into the lower 20s with middle 20s on Friday.

The weekend should bring milder temperatures with highs surging into the middle 30s on Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny... making for a pretty nice late-February day. However, winds will be a bit breezy with southwesterly gusts to 30 mph. Sunday will be slightly cooler, but highs will still get to near 30 degrees. The weekend and the start of next week are looking dry for now. You can expect highs in the 30s for much of next week... 40s might be possible for the late-week.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: N/W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lakeside flakes possible. LOW: 7

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Light snow develops late... 1-2″ for most at NIGHT... higher totals possible Lakeside. HIGH: 21 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Lingering flakes early, clearing skies late. HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Late flakes NORTH? HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Breezy at times. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mild and mostly sunny. HIGH: 39

