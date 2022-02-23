Roads remain closed around Butch’s Bar as fire investigation continues

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads surrounding the scene of a fire at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing investigation.

Here are the current closures:

South 3rd Avenue between Oregon Street and Michigan Street

Nebraska Street from 2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue

Alleys remain open with the exception of the alley behind Butch’s Bar.

Police say officers will enforce closures and will be on site. The public has been informed to avoid restricted areas.

One person remains unaccounted for after the fire that broke out about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. A body was found in the rubble. Police say identification is pending.

One renter was transported to a burn center for injuries. That person’s condition is unknown.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is working with local investigators on the cause of the fire. “Now it’s a joint investigation with us and the state trying to find out the origin,” Brinkman said. “The investigation takes as long as it takes. This could drag out.”

There are 20 rental units above the bar. Nine of them were occupied.

The integrity of the structure is complicating search operations. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman says the building is compromised.

“Because of the integrity of that building that’s been compromised, from what I was told, they don’t want to send anyone inside those walls. They don’t know if they’re going to collapse or how long they’re going to remain upright,” said Brinkman.

The American Red Cross and United Way are working with displaced tenants on temporary shelter and long-term housing solutions.

