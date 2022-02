GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating shots fired on the city’s west side.

Police tell us they received a call at about 3:20 a.m. They responded to the area of Minahan and North Locust Streets near Perkins Park.

Police say they located some shell casings, but no victims.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.