Advertisement

N.E.W. scholars gives underprivileged kids a chance at college

Graduation cap at graduation ceremony
Graduation cap at graduation ceremony(KBTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Education is traditionally seen as a ticket to a career and prosperity. But statistics show in Wisconsin students of color are graduating high school at a lower rate than their white peers.

In Northeast Wisconsin, there are programs with ambitious goals to fix that. One is NEW Scholars.

It prepares under-served students for college, starting in the sixth grade and following them through high school. There are monthly workshops, and kids get to tour colleges.

To be eligible, students have to be on free or reduced-price school lunches and the first in their family to attend college.

“If the parents haven’t been through college or gone through that application process, it can just be daunting. And so a lot of the kids we’ve talked to are benefiting from being a NEW Scholar,” the director of NEW Scholars, Carmen Vos of CollegeReady, said.

“Pursuing high school, pursuing college gives you a better chance at being successful in life,” Daryl Davis, director of educational activities for Alpha Phi Alpha, said.

This story is part of our Black History Month series. Wednesday on Action 2 News at 10, we’ll introduce you to an Appleton educator who dedicated his life to children.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Rodgers thanks Packers teammates, coaches and Shailene Woodley in Instagram post
WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
February 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and icy weather continues Tuesday
QB Aaron Rodgers.
“No news today”: Post-cleanse Aaron Rodgers makes no career announcement

Latest News

Emily Matesic talks about her time with liver transplant recipient Audrey and her family
DEBRIEF: Audrey's liver transplant
Crime scene investigators go in and out of a Green Bay home wearing clean coveralls
Suspicious death on Green Bay's west side
Heavy equipment is used to bring down the walls of Butch's Bar so investigators can safely go...
Investigators continue recovery efforts after Butch's Bar fire
Wisconsin COVID-19 report for February 23, 2022
COVID-19 cases fall to triple digits
Carmen Vos (left), director of NEW Scholars, meets with students
NEW Scholars works to close achievement gap