N.E.W. scholars gives underprivileged kids a chance at college

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Education is traditionally seen as a ticket to a career and prosperity. But statistics show in Wisconsin students of color are graduating high school at a lower rate than their white peers.

In Northeast Wisconsin, there are programs with ambitious goals to fix that. One is NEW Scholars.

It prepares under-served students for college, starting in the sixth grade and following them through high school. There are monthly workshops, and kids get to tour colleges.

To be eligible, students have to be on free or reduced-price school lunches and the first in their family to attend college.

“If the parents haven’t been through college or gone through that application process, it can just be daunting. And so a lot of the kids we’ve talked to are benefiting from being a NEW Scholar,” the director of NEW Scholars, Carmen Vos of CollegeReady, said.

“Pursuing high school, pursuing college gives you a better chance at being successful in life,” Daryl Davis, director of educational activities for Alpha Phi Alpha, said.

