Man charged in shooting on I-41 in Grand Chute

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting on I-41 in Grand Chute.

Travis B. Tarver of Oshkosh was charged in Outagamie County with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety-Use of a Dangerous Weapon; Possession of THC; and Criminal Damage to Property-Use of a Dangerous Weapon. During a Feb. 21 court appearance, cash bond was set at $75,000.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News details the allegations against Tarver.

On Feb. 18, at about 7:13 a.m., officers were called to I-41 northbound near State Highway 15 for a weapons call.

A sergeant met with a victim at a gas station. Police say the victim was “quite shaken up.” The victim gave police consent to search her vehicle. They found what appeared to be damage from bullets on the driver’s side. There were five small marks on the front fender, four marks/holes on the front door, two holes through the back door window, and two marks on the back door. They were in “somewhat of a horizontal line” across the side of the vehicle.

Police determined the damage was consistent with a BB or pellet gun. They located small fragments in the vehicle.

The victim states that she was driving north in the left lane when she noticed a car behind her. She said the driver came up next to her on the passenger side. She said she had to speed up and move over to the right in front of the car in order to get over for her exit.

Somewhere north of Prospect and College, she was in the far right lane when she heard a “tink tink tink” sound. She believed someone had shot at her car. She described it as a “rapid series.”

The victim was able to describe the suspect vehicle as a bronze car with no license plates and blacked out windows.

Investigators received traffic camera photos and the victim was able to positively identify the vehicle form that. Officers watched the traffic camera footage and tracked the vehicle to E. Byrd Street in Appleton. Police seized Tarver’s vehicle and found a “large AK-47 style black BB rifle” on the backseat floor of his car. It was determined to be a Crosman Full Auto AK1 4.5mm BB air rifle. The Crosman website says it can fire 1,400 rounds per minute.

Police say they searched Tarver and found marijuana.

