INTERVIEW: National FFA Week

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re in the middle of National FFA Week. The Future Farmers of America organization, dating back to 1929, has about 730,000 members across the United States.

But let’s clear up a misconception. Wisconsin FFA state reporter Lashawna Vogel says there are many, many members who won’t be working on a farm and members don’t have to be involved in farming.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Chris Roth talks with Vogel -- who’s a Denmark native no studying at University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She discusses what the organization is today and what impact FFA has had on members their communities.

Thursday, Feb. 24, is Give FFA Day. They’ll discuss the purpose of that as well.

