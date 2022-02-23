Crime scene team responds to home on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Numerous police vehicles have responded to a home on Green Bay’s west side.

The scene is located at 829 Stoney Brook Ln. The scene is close to Firemans Park.

The crime scene truck is there. Police tape surrounds the home.

Neighbors tell Action 2 News police have been at the scene for some time.

Action 2 News is there and working to get information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.