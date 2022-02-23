Advertisement

Crime scene team responds to home on Green Bay’s west side

Police investigation on Green Bay's west side. Feb. 23, 2022.
Police investigation on Green Bay's west side. Feb. 23, 2022.(WBAY)
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Numerous police vehicles have responded to a home on Green Bay’s west side.

The scene is located at 829 Stoney Brook Ln. The scene is close to Firemans Park.

The crime scene truck is there. Police tape surrounds the home.

Neighbors tell Action 2 News police have been at the scene for some time.

Action 2 News is there and working to get information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Rodgers thanks Packers teammates, coaches and Shailene Woodley in Instagram post
WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
February 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and icy weather continues Tuesday
QB Aaron Rodgers.
“No news today”: Post-cleanse Aaron Rodgers makes no career announcement

Latest News

Fire truck passes the burned out remains of Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay on February 22, 2022
Investigators to attempt to recover body from bar fire scene Wednesday
An air rifle used in a shooting on I-41.
Man charged in shooting on I-41 in Grand Chute
February 23 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cold weather
Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay's west side. Feb. 23, 2022.
Police investigating shots fired on Green Bay’s west side