COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day average falls below 1,000 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin fell below 1,000 for the first time since August 4, 2021. Wednesday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) calculated the average at 982 cases per day -- after 203 days above 1,000 and just 35 days after peaking at 18,803 cases per day during the omicron surge.

The DHS says it received 986 tests positive for the coronavirus in the latest results. Thirteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s greater viewing area saw new cases in the single digits. Statewide, 6.0% of all tests in the past 7 days were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the lowest positivity rate since late July.

As you’d expect with numbers like these, the spread of the virus is down across most of the state. There are no longer any counties where the spread is considered “critically high.” Virus activity is high in 29 counties and very high in the other 43. There are no counties where the spread is considered moderate or low.

High: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Langlade, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca

Very High: Dodge, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Sheboygan, Waushara, Winnebago

Case numbers are down from two weeks ago in about two-thirds of Wisconsin’s counties (55) while 27 counties showed no significant change. Fond du Lac, Florence Langlade, Menominee, Oconto and Shawano counties were among those that saw no significant change. There are no counties where case numbers increased. In WBAY’s viewing area:

There were 40 deaths reported to the state since the last COVID-19 report, bringing the disease’s death toll to 11,800. The DHS says 17 of these were in the past 30 days, and based on recent deaths the state is still averaging 12 COVID-19 deaths per day. The death rate rose to 0.86% of all cases since the start of the pandemic, back to where it was on January 19. As you’ll recall, the death rate was falling rapidly at a time the state was confirming 10,000 and 20,000 cases per day but the number of deaths didn’t folllow that pace thanks to vaccinations and the relatively milder, though more contagious, omicron variant.

Nine counties in WBAY’s viewing area reported deaths. Brown and Sheboygan counties each had 3; Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties reported 2; and Manitowoc, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca and Winnebago counties each had 1. Manitowoc County recorded its 150th COVID-19 death since the pandemic started.

New hospital admissions remain in the upper double digits but are below 100 for an eighth day in a row. Eighty-five admissions in the past 24 hours brought our calculated 7-day average up from 54 to 58 hospitalizations per day.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 663 COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, with 135 of them in ICU. That’s 14 fewer people in ICU but a modest decrease of 3 people in hospitals.

Patient numbers increased in the 23 hospitals in our area. The Northeast health care region is treating 8 more patients, totaling 86 people in COVID-19 treatment, with 14 in ICU, a number that’s unchanged from Tuesday. The Fox Valley region hospitals have 52 COVID-19 patients, 1 more than yesterday, with 9 of them in ICU, 2 more than yesterday.

Vaccinations

For the second day in a row, vaccinators added fewer than 1,000 Wisconsinites to the number getting at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. That tally was only 788 higher than Tuesday. The number of Wisconsin residents completing their vaccination series was 1,412, which is more than the 1,388 reported Tuesday. Since the omicron surge has abated, the urgency to get vaccinated seems to be gone, but people who started their vaccinations during the surge with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are getting their second shots now. As we reported earlier this week, these are the fewest vaccinations since the vaccine became available in December 2020, when access to the vaccine was severely limited.

The DHS says 60.3% of Wisconsin children and adults have completed their vaccination series, out of 63.8% that’s had at least one shot.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 26.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/22.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 60.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 59.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 63.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/58.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/65.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 71.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/68.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/75.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 65.2% 62.2% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.7% 54.3% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 52.3% 49.8% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.5% (+0.1) 74.0% Florence (4,295) (NE) 52.2% 49.7% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.5% 52.7% Forest (9,004) 52.4% 49.6% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.2% 54.3% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.5% 50.7% Langlade (19,189) 53.7% 51.4% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 60.3% 57.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 53.1% 50.6% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.9% 75.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.7% 50.7% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.9% 60.9% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.6% 45.6% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.6% (+0.1) 59.7% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.3% 53.1% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.8% 43.7% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 62.0% (+0.1) 58.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 296,574 (62.5%) 283,077 (59.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 328,445 (59.7%) 312,801 (56.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,723,666 (63.8%) 3,514,455 (60.3%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Michigan totals reflect changes since last Friday due to the Presidents Day holiday

Brown – 69,439 cases (+40) (371 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 11,409 cases (+5) (91 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,959 cases (+11) (85 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 24,152 cases (+23) (265 deaths)

Door – 6,534 cases (+4) (49 deaths)

Florence - 804 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 29,143 cases (+42) (211 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,420 cases (+3) (45 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,701 cases (+9) (38 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 4,144 cases (+4) (49 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,284 cases (+7) (69 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 4,541 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,846 cases (+4) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 17,134 cases (+11) (150 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,576 cases (+6) (93 deaths) (+1)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,842 cases (+26) (60 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,824 (+1) (13 deaths)

Oconto – 9,266 cases (84 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,979 cases (+22) (306 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 9,670 cases (+4) (115 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 29,148 cases (+8) (245 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 11,209 cases (+4) (189 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 4,933 cases (+2) (63 deaths)

Winnebago – 43,335 cases (+34) (313 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

