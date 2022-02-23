Advertisement

Bill passed by Assembly makes it a felony to threaten health workers

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - It would be a felony to threaten a health care worker or members of their family under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly has passed.

The proposal with bipartisan support was approved Wednesday and must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.

The measure creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider. The measure also makes it a felony to threaten a health care worker in their official capacity or in reaction to something that happened at a health care facility.

It also extends to family members of a health care provider.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Rodgers thanks Packers teammates, coaches and Shailene Woodley in Instagram post
WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
February 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow and icy weather continues Tuesday
QB Aaron Rodgers.
“No news today”: Post-cleanse Aaron Rodgers makes no career announcement

Latest News

File Image | AP Photo
Assembly passes bill raising age for tobacco, vaping to 21
Milwaukee school bus
Wisconsin Assembly OKs breaking up Milwaukee public school district
Wisconsin voters
Wisconsin Senate passes Republican voting changes
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (File...
Wisconsin GOP votes to limit race theory at UW schools