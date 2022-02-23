Babies born on Twosday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Each year you’ll see celebrations of New Year’s babies, but Tuesday’s child will have families celebrating Twosday for years to come.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay had four babies born on February 22, 2022, or Tuesday 2-22-22.

Baby Cyrus from Norway, Michigan, was the first born at the hospital at 8:40 in the morning.

He shares a birthday with Emmalyn, who was born at 10:36 A.M. to parents from Allouez.

Foster arrived shortly at quarter to 1 in the afternoon. His parents are from Little Suamico.

Baby Arlo from Iron Mountain in the Upper Peninsula was welcomed two hours later at 3:38 P.M.

In North Carolina, a baby was born on 2-22-22 at 2:22 A.M.

They’ll surely have memorable birthdays from now on, especially when they turn 2 on 2-22-24 and when they become centenarians when 2-22-22 happens again in 2122.

