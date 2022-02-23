Advertisement

Babies born on Twosday

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay celebrated the birth of four Twosday babies. Left to...
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay celebrated the birth of four Twosday babies. Left to right: Foster, Emmalyn, Arlo and Cyrus.(HSHS Wisconsin)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Each year you’ll see celebrations of New Year’s babies, but Tuesday’s child will have families celebrating Twosday for years to come.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay had four babies born on February 22, 2022, or Tuesday 2-22-22.

Baby Cyrus from Norway, Michigan, was the first born at the hospital at 8:40 in the morning.

He shares a birthday with Emmalyn, who was born at 10:36 A.M. to parents from Allouez.

Foster arrived shortly at quarter to 1 in the afternoon. His parents are from Little Suamico.

Baby Arlo from Iron Mountain in the Upper Peninsula was welcomed two hours later at 3:38 P.M.

In North Carolina, a baby was born on 2-22-22 at 2:22 A.M.

They’ll surely have memorable birthdays from now on, especially when they turn 2 on 2-22-24 and when they become centenarians when 2-22-22 happens again in 2122.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Rodgers thanks Packers teammates, coaches and Shailene Woodley in Instagram post
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Latest News

Wedding
Tying the knot on Twosday
FFA is finding ways to promote leadership skills.
INTERVIEW: National FFA Week
Milwaukee school bus
Wisconsin Assembly OKs breaking up Milwaukee public school district
Wisconsin voters
Republican voting changes taken up by Wisconsin Senate