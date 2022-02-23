3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: COVID-19 and HIV risks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz found a mixed bag of news that fascinated him, and you might be interested too.

First, he delves into the genetic makeup that increases a person’s risk of a coronavirus infection turning into a severe case of COVID-19. That same genetic anomaly also lowers their risk for HIV.

A spoonful of medicine for heart health? Not quite, but this is a remarkable discovery of how cough medicine can help an abnormal heartbeat. Brad explains how it works.

And from human health to the health of our farms and gardens. Brad has a news item about the advantages of birds pollinating plants.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.