Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: COVID-19 and HIV risks

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz found a mixed bag of news that fascinated him, and you might be interested too.

First, he delves into the genetic makeup that increases a person’s risk of a coronavirus infection turning into a severe case of COVID-19. That same genetic anomaly also lowers their risk for HIV.

A spoonful of medicine for heart health? Not quite, but this is a remarkable discovery of how cough medicine can help an abnormal heartbeat. Brad explains how it works.

And from human health to the health of our farms and gardens. Brad has a news item about the advantages of birds pollinating plants.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Aaron Rodgers was just named NFL MVP for the fourth time in his career.
Rodgers thanks Packers teammates, coaches and Shailene Woodley in Instagram post
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Latest News

Butch's Bar fire
Body found in rubble of Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay; one person unaccounted for
Photo of the 1922 ice storm
The Wisconsin ice storm of 2-22-22
Brad Spakowitz discusses a finding about people's genetics and their risk of severe COVID-19...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: COVID-19, cough medicine, and the birds and bees
Denmark FFA members
INTERVIEW: National FFA Week