YOUR HEALTH MATTERS: Preventing breast cancer with double mastectomy as a celebrity advocate

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve been telling you about cancer prevention month throughout February. This week, one woman shares her decision to get a preventive double mastectomy after testing positive for a BRCA gene mutation, known to raise the risk of cancers especially breast cancer.

More than 43,000 women were estimated to have died from breast cancer in 2021 according to the National Cancer Institute. At 31, Los Angeles actress Katie Wee tested positive for a BRCA2 mutation. However, to reduce her chances of actually getting cancer Wee decided to remove all of her natural breast tissue.

“It took a little courage,” Wee remembered. “It took a little more than I had. It took a little bit more than I had going into it. To really feel like I could go do it... sorry I’m getting emotional.”

Now 33-years-old, Wee’s grandmother also had a BRCA mutation which is why she wanted to get tested. When she found out she was positive Wee was focusing on her acting career with appearances on Modern Family and Hawaii Five-O.

That all had to be put on pause when nine months after finding out, Wee decided to get the preventive prophylactic double mastectomy surgery to potentially save her life.

“For the most part, if someone is diagnosed with let’s say breast cancer in the right or the left [breast], and they test positive for that gene mutation, at the time of surgery they usually tend to remove both breasts,” Dr. Alexander Starr, an oncologist at ThedaCare, said.

Though Wee didn’t have any cancer cells when she tested positive for the BRCA2 gene mutation, the surgery reduced her elevated chances of eventually getting breast cancer from 40-70% down to less than 1% she says.

Due to her candidness about testing positive for BRCA and having a double mastectomy, Wee has been able to connect with women all over the world through social media as they look for what she calls a “tour guide.” Basically, someone who has gone through similar situations. Doctors greatly appreciate actors who use their celebrity for such advocacy.

“It really helps out a lot because they’re all on social media,” Dr. Raymond DuBois, a fellow with the American Association for Cancer Research, shared. “They’re on all the outlets that people pay attention to and let’s face it a lot of people trust George Clooney and others so that when they say you need to get a colonoscopy they tend to do it.”

“Now, I feel awesome,” Wee emphasized. “I feel like I did after I took the SAT in high school when you remember just stressing about them for a year or more and then when it was done it was like ‘ugh, now I get to go enjoy my life and go to college.’

Wee now advocates to make the subject of mastectomies and the process behind them less taboo. So, if you or someone you know is dealing with breast or any form of cancer, lean on your support system.

