WINTRY WEATHER THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues this afternoon and evening. The heaviest additional snowfall will be NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, where many totals will range from 3-6″... Meanwhile, folks around Green Bay and the Fox Cities will see another inch or two... Even less additional snow will fall from Calumet County and to the southeast. However, the areas that get less snow, may also experience a little more sleet and perhaps an icy glaze. Areas around Manitowoc and Sheboygan could see up to 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation.

Gusty north-northeast winds over 30 mph may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility may be sharply reduced for drivers at times, especially in open country.

This weathermaker will come to an end tonight and the wind will begin to die down tomorrow. However, the colder than normal weather will continue for the next few days, with high temperatures close to 20 degrees.

Our next weathermaker comes in Thursday afternoon and night. It has the potential to produce from a coating to a few inches of light snow.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 15-25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/N 5-20 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Wintry mix to light snow SOUTH, heavier snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 19

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Mostly cloudy. Slippery travel. LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold again. Wind weakens. HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers developing. A few inches possible by late Thursday night. HIGH: 20 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Early flakes, then some sun. Brisk winds. HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder again. HIGH: 24 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few lake flakes? HIGH: 25

