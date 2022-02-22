SNOW-MIX ENDS THIS EVENING... SLICK ROADS PERSIST

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues this evening. Even though the snow and wintry mix will gradually wind down, roads will remain slippery and hazardous. Blowing and drifting snow will also be possible given wind gusts 20-25 mph throughout the night... especially in open country. Temperatures will dip into the single digits for lows with wind chills below zero.

The wind will subside on Wednesday, but could still be up around 10 mph at times. The colder than normal weather will continue for the next few days, with high temperatures close to 20 degrees through Friday. In the middle of this continued cold spell, there will be another opportunity for light snow.

Our next weathermaker comes in Thursday afternoon. Light snow showers should develop during the day, and continue at night. Any snow should be wrapping up Friday morning. While this will not be a major snowfall, 1-3″ of accumulation are possible. The higher totals should come from the Fox Valley and southward.

Saturday will be a milder day with highs back into the 30s. Temperatures will take a slight dip early next week with mid/upper 20s Sunday and Monday. More seasonably weather returns for the middle of next week as highs get back into the 30s Tuesday and closer to 40° by the end of the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Mostly cloudy. Brisk with slippery travel. LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine, then a few more clouds. Cold again with a weaker wind. HIGH: 20 LOW: 9

THURSDAY: Turning cloudy with snow showers developing. A few inches possible by Friday morning. HIGH: 20 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Early flakes, then some sunshine. Still cold. HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. HIGH: 26 LOW: 7

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Late flakes NORTH? HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.