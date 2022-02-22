Advertisement

Phoenix winning streak snapped by in-state rival Milwaukee’s comeback

Phoenix women's basketball coach Kevin Borseth during Green Bay's game against Milwaukee.
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay women suffered their first loss in over a month on Monday night after a second half comeback by Milwaukee.

The Panthers held Green Bay to just seven points in the final quarter, and didn’t allow one Phoenix player to break into double figures. Meghan Pingel was the closest, leading the Phoenix with nine points in the contest.

Green Bay held a 48-41 lead with just 4:52 left in the game, but ice cold from there as Milwaukee rallied for a 50-48 victory.

Emma Wittmershaus finished with 20 points and Megan Walstad added another 14 points for the Panthers.

The loss drops the Phoenix to third in the Horizon League standings behind Youngstown State and IUPUI. Green Bay will wrap up the regular season with two more road contests this week. Starting with Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday and Cleveland State on Saturday.

