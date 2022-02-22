Advertisement

One hundred years ago, ice storm crippled Wisconsin

Ice build up from a major winter storm causes damage to downtown Ripon.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A hundred years ago, February 22, 1922, most of Wisconsin was crippled by winter weather. The ice storm of 1922, one of the worst in the state, literally stopped people and businesses in their tracks.

From Ripon through Oshkosh, all the way to the Lakeshore in Manitowoc, the majority of Wisconsin was covered in ice a hundred years ago.

“It was driven by a low pressure weather system that actually started in Minnesota. Went east across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan and it was parallel. So, just imagine that all of those states in this swath across the middle of the state and north was blanketed with the same thing,” says Steve Arbaugh with the Ripon Historical Society.

Photographs from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus, as well as downtown Ripon, show the destruction caused by the storm.

Arbaugh says, “Everything that we’ve read about the ice storm and everything we have on record here says that the town felt eerily quiet. So, there wasn’t anything going on.”

One to two inches of ice, up to four in some places, coated just about everything. The weight of the ice knocking out the electricity, telegraph and telephone lines were toppled, and transportation was halted too.

Joshua Ranger is the university archivist at UWO. “They said that there wasn’t a single tree of any size in town that didn’t have some damage. And Oshkosh has great trees. They had amazing big, old, 150, 200 year old trees and they were just devastated by this,” says Ranger.

And while it took weeks to get the electricity back on and the telephone lines repaired, those who lived through the story also talked about its beauty. According to Ranger, “People would describe the sound that the sleet, the frozen snow was making as it hit all the icicles on their houses. They said it melodic because each length of icicle made a slightly different sound, and there was so much of it. So, people were just in their homes listening to this music that the weather was playing on their house.”

And despite the destruction it caused to infrastructure, the storm only claimed two lives in the state of Wisconsin.

