NEXT ROUND OF ICE AND SNOW ARRIVING SOON...

We’re still in a long duration FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... Many of the roads across our area are slippery this morning with a glaze of ice and light snow on top of it. While there’s a lull in the wintry precipitation right now, our expected second round of sleet, freezing rain and snow is arriving into the midday and afternoon.

The heaviest additional snowfall will be NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley, where many totals will range from 3-6″... Meanwhile, folks around Green Bay and the Fox Cities will see another inch or two... Even less additional snow will fall from Calumet County and to the southeast. However, the areas that get less snow, will also receive another glaze of ice. Areas around Manitowoc and Sheboygan could see up to 1/10th of an inch of ice accumulation.

Gusty north-northeast winds over 30 mph may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility may be sharply reduced for drivers at times, especially in open country. For now, your severe weather outlook is LOW, but it will rise into the MODERATE category as we reach the midday hours.

This weathermaker will come to an end tonight and the wind will begin to die down tomorrow. However, the colder than normal weather will continue for the next few days, with high temperatures close to 20 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 15-25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Another icy mix develops, turning to snow this afternoon... Heaviest NORTHWEST. Blowing and drifting possible. HIGH: 21

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Mostly cloudy. Slippery travel. LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold again. Wind weakens. HIGH: 21 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers developing. HIGH: 21 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Early flakes, then some sun. Brisk winds. HIGH: 23 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder again. HIGH: 24 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few lake flakes? HIGH: 25

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.