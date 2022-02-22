Advertisement

NeighborWorks benefits from this year’s Give Big Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday starts the fifth annual giving campaign of Give Big Green Bay, and plenty of organizations need your help this year.

This year’s Give Big campaign will highlight the work of 45 non-profit organizations helping the community. One of the organizations included this year is NeighborWorks Green Bay, which is aiming to raise $25,000.

NeighborWorks helps solve housing challenges by promoting homeownership and fixing up houses to be bought. It’s on track to help its 20,000th client this year, and Give Big can help bring in a lot of the funds it needs.

“We’re a charity. We can’t make it all work with our own resources, the money we earn delivering the service and selling houses, so we really need the gifts that come in from Give Big and other donations and grants to sustain the mission,” NeighborWorks Green Bay president and CEO Noel Halvorsen said.

Give Big Green Bay starts at noon, Feb. 23, and ends at noon the next day. You can find a list of non-profit organizations benefiting this year and details at the Give Big Green Bay website.

Last year the donation drive raised more than $2 million in 24 hours.

