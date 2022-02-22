GOP looks to discourage race theory, help right-wing talkers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are setting their sights on the University of Wisconsin System with a set of bills that look destined for vetoes but will give them talking points on the campaign trail this election year.

The legislation would discourage the teaching of so-called critical race theory, allow people to sue the system if conservative speakers aren’t allowed to visit campuses and allow students to substitute a class on the U.S. Constitution for a diversity course.

The Assembly and Senate are both scheduled to vote on the bills Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto all of the proposals if they reach his desk.

