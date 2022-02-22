FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Schools close due to icy conditions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Numerous schools are closed Tuesday due to the icy weather conditions on this First Alert Weather day.

We remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday. We’re looking at snow, sleet, freezing drizzle and gusty winds.

This is a long duration weather event and we will see some breaks at times.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map shows major highways Green Bay and north to be slippery. To the east and south, highways are listed as ice covered.

Give yourself some extra time Tuesday morning. The DOT says most winter crashes are caused by people going too fast for conditions.

Leave plenty of space between you and snow plows and high profile vehicles.

