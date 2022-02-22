Fire engulfs bar in downtown Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a bar in Sturgeon Bay.

The scene is located at Butch’s Bar at 112 S 3rd Ave. The call came in about 3:37 a.m.

Action 2 News viewer Bob Cozby sent us video of flames engulfing the building.

The bar’s website says it offers rooms to rent.

Sturgeon Bay alderman Spencer Gustafson posted on Facebook a message of thanks for the firefighters and support for those impacted by the fire.

“Thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the Butch’s Bar fire, specifically the upstairs residents and the Cumber family. The power of community must shine brightly in the coming days as needs are discovered by the folks mentioned above. I also would like to send my thanks and support to all public safety personnel, who are currently fighting this fire within frigid weather,” said Gustafson.

