Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas Monday after a shark bit his arm. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.

Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.

The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.

Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: How low will it go?
Hunter Clemons, 22, died of a drug overdose after a long battle with addiction.
Family writes candid obituary about 22-year-old’s drug addiction

Latest News

Butch's Bar fire
Some unaccounted for after fire at Sturgeon Bay bar
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Verdict reached in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion
February 22 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another round of nasty weather