Butch’s Bar building dates back 120 years

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since Tuesday morning’s devastating and deadly fire, we’ve been learning about the history of Butch’s Bar and its value to the Sturgeon Bay community.

Action 2 News talked with the Door County Historical Museum, which shared that while the bar has been around since the 1970′s, the building itself was first built as a hotel in 1904, back when the streets were nothing but dirt.

“In terms of its looks, and honestly its purpose, it really hasn’t changed that much in the 120 years that we are talking about,” Steven Rice, Door County Historical Museum, said.

In the 120 years that it’s been around, Butch’s Bar has held a handful of owners, names, and purposes ranging from a hotel to an Eagles Club.

“Pretty fascinating stuff, and one of the most significant historic buildings in that area, for sure,” said Rice.

Becky Trout, the owner’s niece, told us, “Years ago it was called the Eagles Club, and they used to hold meetings upstairs in a big, open area, and when my uncle took it over he made the rooms upstairs sleeping rooms.”

Patrons say its varied history is what made it so great.

“Being in there you definitely did feel the history and the years, and the years of people putting their heart and soul and community memories into that space. It had an impact,” Rice said.

“A lot of memories and friends like relatives. We all hung out there,” James Anderson of Sturgeon Bay said.

Trout said her family is heartbroken for her uncle as Butch’s Bar was his whole world for almost 50 years and now it’s crumbled overnight.

“It’s been in the family since I was a child. We had anniversaries for my grandparents there, birthdays. When I was younger we would do Christmas there, the entire family.”

“He spent more time there than he did at home,”

But local historians say unfortunately losing history to fire in Door County is nothing new. “Fire has dominated Door County history and Sturgeon Bay history. Many of the buildings, the stone and brick buildings, were built as a result of the previous buildings burning down,” Rice said.

Action 2 News couldn’t reach the owner Tuesday. His family and friends tell us he’s doing OK but is devastated for his building and the people who lived there.

