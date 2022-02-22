Advertisement

AT&T shutting down its 3G network

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own.

That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like OnStar.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases, such as vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeromy D. Finke wanted for questioning in relation to Walgreens shooting
Police looking for man in connection to fatal Green Bay shooting
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice
Green Bay police put crime tape around the scene of a shooting outside a west-side Walgreens on...
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Latest News

Green Bay has an abundant road salt supply after last year's mild winter
Green Bay Public Works' "Sweet 16" ready for the storm
The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing...
Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation
Green Bay police put crime tape around the scene of a shooting outside a west-side Walgreens on...
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting