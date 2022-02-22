Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz talks about a new form of COVID-19 vaccine being tested. This one is inhaled, delivering the vaccine to the lungs instead of muscle tissue.

Brad talks about the advantages and how it’s working in the early testing stages.

He also has details about the one-two punch of winter weather expected Monday night and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeromy D. Finke wanted for questioning in relation to Walgreens shooting
Police looking for man in connection to fatal Green Bay shooting
Snow plow
Long duration winter weather event comes with snow and ice
WATCH: Police searching for man with connection to Walgreens shooting
15-year-old charged with fatal Green Bay shooting
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’
Hannah Goman after she received her &amp;quot;Adopt a Senior&amp;quot; gift basket.
MN Patrol: Stevens Point woman killed in wrong-way crash, Oshkosh residents hurt

Latest News

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing...
Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation
Brad Spakowitz discusses testing an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine
Candidates cast lots for Green Bay city council primary
Jeremiah Robinson, 15, makes a court appearance on first-degree intentional homicide and other...
Teen runaway charged in deadly parking lot shooting