3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Inhaled COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz talks about a new form of COVID-19 vaccine being tested. This one is inhaled, delivering the vaccine to the lungs instead of muscle tissue.

Brad talks about the advantages and how it’s working in the early testing stages.

He also has details about the one-two punch of winter weather expected Monday night and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.