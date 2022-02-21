Advertisement

Women gather for the first ever ‘Women in Public Safety Day’

The day included a panel with established female safety workers, virtual reality training, a dispatch tour, crime scene processing training a canine demonstration, and much more.
The day included a panel with established female safety workers, virtual reality training, a...
The day included a panel with established female safety workers, virtual reality training, a dispatch tour, crime scene processing training a canine demonstration, and much more.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, February 21, the Appleton Police Department held its first-ever “Women in Public Safety Day,” an immersive event to show young women there is space for them in law enforcement.

The one-day event gave girls and women ages 15 to 20 hands-on experiences within the fields of public safety. Led by local women in the professions of police, corrections, dispatch, and legal services, the hope is to give young women a comprehensive, first-hand account of those currently in the field.

“It’s so cool to see so many women coming to support other women and really just support the profession of public safety,” Lt. Meghan Cash with the Appleton PD said.

The day included a panel with established female safety workers, virtual reality training, a dispatch tour, crime scene processing training a canine demonstration, and much more.

Thirty girls from across the state attended.

Grace Naumann, a sophomore from Fox Valley Lutheran said it not only gave her a good look at her options but helped her make friends with similar interests

“We’re all kind of like a big girl group who can like, like tell each other to never give up and just keep moving forward,” Naumann said. “It’s hard to like express what I want to do because I feel like people might judge me for like, ‘oh, you’re going to want to be a cop. Like, are you going to be able to be strong enough? Are you going to be able to do this?’ And having girls who like want to do the same thing is like very eye-opening and, it feels great to be around people who want to do the same things as me”.

Like most departments around the world, Appleton police have struggled to retain officers. They hope by opening up the conversation, they can encourage more women to fill their empty spots.

“I think that we’ve. Seeing like over the past few years, a decline in interest for women going into careers in public safety. And we really want to try to reverse that trend and get more women interested in careers in public safety,” Assistant Chief Polly Olson with the Appleton Police Department said.

Women make up 12% of law enforcement across the nation. The Appleton PD hopes to see this event continue so that more women can get insight into the field, and consider it as a career.

