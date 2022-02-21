WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH TUESDAY

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect from this evening through Tuesday night. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and an icy drizzle are all possible during this long duration event. The greatest amounts of snow will occur NORTH of the Fox Valley. A sloppy mix is expected in the Fox Valley and to the SOUTH.

Look for steady light snow to fall across northern Wisconsin into tonight, with an icy mix farther south. Folks in the Fox Valley and by the Lakeshore will see snow and sleet mixed with light freezing rain. Then, after a short lull in the wintry weather Tuesday morning, a heavier push of mixed precipitation develops. That will eventually turn to all snow around the Fox Valley through Tuesday afternoon. Northern areas can expect snow anytime there’s precipitation falling.

Snow totals will vary quite a bit... 6-10″ of snow is possible across the Northwoods through Tuesday night. But, only 1-3″ is expected around Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Areas southeast of Lake Winnebago may pick up one to two tenths of an inch of ice through Tuesday evening, making for some very difficult travel area-wide. A blustery north-northeast wind may also cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with gusts to 35 mph.

As far as temperatures go... we’ll hover in the upper teens to lower 20s for much of Tuesday. For the rest of the work week, lows will dip into the single digits with highs around 20 degrees. A few flurries are possible Wednesday with a round of light snow developing Thursday afternoon.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Light snow NORTH, with an icy mix from Green Bay to the SOUTH. Still blustery. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: A wintry mix turning to snow. The heaviest snow NORTH. Blowing and drifting possible. HIGH: 21 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk at times. A few flurries? HIGH: 19 LOW: 5

THURSDAY: Thickening clouds. Light snow develops late. HIGH: 19 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: Early snow ends. Clearing skies. HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning blustery. Light snow at night. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: A few early flakes, then partly cloudy. HIGH: 23 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but seasonably cold. HIGH: 22

