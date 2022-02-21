WINTRY WEATHER THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday night. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and freezing drizzle are all possible during this long duration event. The greatest amounts of snow will occur NORTH of the Fox Valley. A sloppy mix is expected in the Fox Valley and to the SOUTH.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins across northeast Wisconsin, starting at 5 PM. This will last all the way into tomorrow evening, as we deal with a long duration winter weather event. Look for steady light snow to fall across northern Wisconsin today into tonight, with an icy mix farther south. Folks in the Fox Valley and by the lakeshore will see snow and sleet mixed with light freezing rain... Then, after a short lull in the wintry weather tomorrow morning, a heavier push of mixed precipitation turning to snow, comes through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Snow totals will vary quite a bit... 6-10″ of snow is possible across the Northwoods through tomorrow night, with 1-3″, plus some ice accumulation in the Fox Valley. Areas southeast of Lake Winnebago may pick up one to two tenths of an inch of ice through tomorrow evening, making for some very difficult travel. Those blustery north-northeast winds may also cause areas of blowing and drifting snow... Any way you slice it, drivers will have slippery roads to deal with over the next 36 to 48 hours.

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING (WBAY)

Otherwise, the week is going to stay cold. High temperatures from tomorrow through Friday will be close to 20 degrees, with most lows in the single digits.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 15-25 G35 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/N 15-25 G30 MPH

PRESIDENTS’ DAY: Cloudy, brisk, and cold. Light snow near the U.P. border. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Light snow NORTH, with an icy mix from Green Bay to the SOUTH. Still blustery. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: A wintry mix turning to snow. The heaviest snow NORTH (see narrative above). Blowing and drifting possible. HIGH: 21 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 19 LOW: 5

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Light snow develops late. HIGH: 19 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: Early snow ends. Clearing skies. HIGH: 21 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: A few early flakes, then some sun. HIGH: 25

