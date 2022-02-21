Winds impact Lake Winnebago sturgeon spearing and fishing this weekend

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The wind continued to howl on Sunday, February 20, as spearers wrapped up Day 9 of the sturgeon spearing season with only 46 harvested. However, ice conditions continued to be of concern.

Sunday afternoon, some sturgeon spearers were pulling their shanties off the ice because of the current warm temperatures and the fact that there is some upcoming snow which could make them get stuck.

“If we get six to 10 inches of snow it’s kind of hard to get around,” Gary Olson, a sturgeon spearer from Berlin, shared. Olson was out on Lake Winnebago Sunday with his 15-year-old grandson Jack hoping to add to the over 1,200 sturgeons speared in the Winnebago system as of Sunday.

“It’s a lot of fun because you never know what’s going to swim in the hole,” Olson emphasized. “You could sit there for days and days and days with nothing. Then, in two seconds there is a fish in the hole.”

However, the DNR is urging caution to anglers considering 15 vehicles needed to be rescued in Winnebago County within about a 20 hour time period on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re involved in making sure the vehicles get retrieved,” Lt. Chris Shea, Lake Winnebago Team Warden Supervisor with the Wisconsin DNR, highlighted. “If a vehicle does go through the ice, they have 30 days to get that vehicle removed. Obviously, we don’t want that battery or the fluids inside that vehicle leaking out into the water system.”

The windy conditions have been a major factor for anglers on Lake Winnebago all weekend long, starting on Friday with Battle on the Bago, a major fishing tournament at Menominee Park.

“We had that snowfall that came in Friday evening, and we had like 56 mile an hour winds on the lake,” Lt. Shea said. “I was actually out on the lake during that storm and it was one of the most wild events I’ve seen just from that hour period of time. You could barely see in front of your vehicle. And about the best you could do was park and wait it out.”

As we first told you on Friday, the extremely high winds forced Battle on Bago to close down early as a safety precaution. A video sent in to us by a volunteer in the tent, Mandy Williams, shows just how violently the wind was blowing that night. However, some anglers waited out the snow storm on the water in their shanties or in their cars.

“Obviously when that visibility was so terrible folks got themselves into places they shouldn’t of,” Lt. Shea remembered. “Luckily we had no fatalities which is fantastic.”

With the extremely high winds, ice tends to move more. Yet, that hasn’t stopped veteran sturgeon spearer Gary Olson from coming out every day this season.

“It’s fun,” Olson said. “We’ve got a group of guys and we all cut in. My spearing partner and I, we furnish the food for that day and we go off. We’ve got a group out further in the lake. So see how they do.”

The DNR wants to remind everyone to carry a charged cell phone, wear “creepers” on the bottom of your shoes to grip the ice and always tell someone where you’re going as you cautiously head out on the ice.

The sturgeon spearing season will run through next weekend on Lake Winnebago. Unless fishers hit the harvesting cap before then.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.