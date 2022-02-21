Advertisement

WIAA releases boys basketball playoff brackets

(WEAU)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The boys basketball playoffs are right around the corner as the WIAA released the brackets for all five divisions on Sunday afternoon.

The top ranked Neenah Rockets received a one seed in division one with Appleton East receiving a three seed in the same sectional. De Pere received a two seed in a different sectional with Menomonee Falls getting the number one seed.

In division two, Notre Dame received a one seed over FRCC rival Ashwaubenon. The Tritons and Jaguars split their two meetings during the regular season. Waiting on the other side of the sectional bracket is top seed Nicolet.

Eastern Wisconsin Conference rivals Brillion and Roncalli both received top seeds in divisions three and four respectively. Also receiving top seeds in the brackets this year included the Sheboygan Lutheran and Iola-Scandinavia.

Click on the links below for the brackets for each division.

WIAA Boys Basketball Brackets
Division One Boys Basketball Bracket
Division Two Boys Basketball Bracket
Division Three Boys Basketball Bracket
Division Four Boys Basketball Bracket
Division Five Boys Basketball Bracket

